WACO, Texas —

The Waco ISD Board of Trustees passed a resolution at its emergency meeting Monday that delegated authority to Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon to ensure all district employees are paid during school closures.

“During these times it’s important that we act responsibly and with care for our employees,” Kincannon said. “This resolution will guarantee all of our staff receive a paycheck to take care of their families. I thank the board for taking this action for the well being of our community.”

With passing this resolution, the board took important steps to help the District continue operations amidst a two-week closure.

“Our main goal is to make sure our students, staff and community are taken care of during this unprecedented break,” School Board President Angela Tekell said. “The board is very grateful for everything our staff has done over the past few weeks addressing the COVID-19 emergency. We’re going to work together and rise through this challenging time.”

This action that was taken by the Board also means Waco ISD students and staff won’t have to make up days the district is closed.

