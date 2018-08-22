WACO, TX — All Waco ISD students can now ride Waco Transit System's fixed-route buses free of charge, and all they need is their student IDs.

The Waco City Council approved an agreement between Waco ISD and Waco Transit to offer free city bus rides to students in the district, free of charge.

The agreement will cost Waco ISD $15,000. It still has to be approved by the school board Aug. 23 to go into effect.

Waco Transit estimates close to 20,000 student trips will be taken annually.

While the rides won't replace the traditional bus system, school officials said this will provide more options for students traveling to and from school as well as around the community.

"There are some families where transportation is a challenge," Waco ISD spokesman Kyle Debeer said. "That may get in the way of a student participating in extra curricular activities or being able to get a job after school. We hope this removes those barriers so a kid can make a practice to a play or a Saturday tutorial."

All Waco fixed-route buses can be tracked in real-time at RideWaco.com.

All Waco ISD middle and high school students will receive a student ID through their campus. Parents of elementary students can contact the child's campus to request a free student ID starting Sept. 1. All students will need to present their IDs to ride free.

© 2018 KCEN