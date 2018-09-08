WACO, TX - — School will begin soon for students in Central Texas, and administrators at Waco Independent School District said they are preparing for a year of change and rigorous lessons after five of their campuses were on the verge of closing.

Dominique Corsey's two kids attend J.H. Hines elementary, one of the five Waco ISD schools that failed to meet state academic standards at least five years in a row. Corsey said she is doing her part to create positive change.

"I've been having my kids do multiplication all summer, so you can say their schooling never stopped,” Corsey said.

Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson said parent involvement is key to making positive change happen. He said this school year, the district will have to regain the community's confidence.

"We know with several chronically low performing schools it is hard for us to really justify why people should believe in our work,” Nelson said. "We are proud to report that we're reducing the number of low performing schools. We are working very hard to make sure we have a public school system that is second to no one else in this state of Texas."

Waco ISD partnered with prosper Waco to keep the schools open.

Four of the five schools have new principals, and Nelson said they’re working on a Spring Break Academy for next year.

"We're really just trying to be innovative in the transformative work that is required to get our kids ready for an ever changing accountability system," Nelson said.

Corsey said she's on board with Dr. nelson's plans and even plans to start a parent teacher association at J.H. Hines.

"Once we reach out and show our children and our parents that we care then they'll be more in tune to come to the school and be involved more," Corsey said.

Waco ISD will have a Family Fest at Waco High and University High School Saturday Aug. 11.

Families can get information about Transformation Waco, free vision and dental screenings, low cost immunizations and a free backpack full of school supplies while supplies last.

Classes resume for Waco ISD Aug. 21.

© 2018 KCEN