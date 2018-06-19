Parents and community members met for a town hall meeting Monday with Waco Independent School District superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson to voice their concerns about how to prevent gun violence at local schools.



Nelson shared with the community Governor Greg Abbott's proposals on how to make Texas schools safer for students. He said some of the things the governor has come up with, is the idea to increase law enforcement presence at schools, provide active shooter and emergency response training, and considered the hardening of campus facilities.

"If you harden a school no matter who you are, superintendent or freshman student, there's one entrance and you have to be buzzed in, and you have to be identified,” Nelson said. “There are some who say well I don’t want to have do that, well I’m sorry, the campus is hardened."



When it comes to safety at Waco ISD, Nelson said one of the biggest changes is that all schools will have secured entrances. Parents were happy to hear a new special education director has been hired to help their students in the event of a school shooting.

" My kiddo is in a diaper,” said one Waco ISD parent. “He's not verbal. If a shooting happens I’m terrified. He's literally a sitting duck. He doesn’t know how to run away. He doesn’t know how to talk. He doesn’t know how to say stop."



In May, Dr. Marcus Nelson was one of three superintendents invited to participate in the governor’s first roundtable discussion on school safety.

“As educators, we do everything in our power to keep our kids safe,” Nelson said. “However, we cannot do it alone. Our parents, our students and the community all have a role to play. The governor started a statewide conversation about school safety. Now, it’s time to continue the conversation here in Waco.”

Another roundtable discussion with community leaders, first responders, and mental health professionals will happen on June 26, at the Waco ISD administration building.

