WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District will once again sponsor its Summer Food Service Program to provide free breakfast and lunch to any child between one and 18-year-old.

Waco ISD’s distribution sites will be open all summer, serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from June 1- August 12. The exception will be Friday, July 3 when all sites will close in observance of Independence Day.

A breakfast and lunch will also be given out on Fridays for Saturday and Sunday. Throughout June, the district will provide a snack and supper each day as well as a snack and supper for Saturday and Sunday which will be handed out on Fridays. Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times, and mealtimes and dates are subject to change.

Last summer, the program operated for a total of 52 days and served 55,792 breakfasts and 108,321 lunches.

Here are the locations, operation days and pickup times:

Waco ISD