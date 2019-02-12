WACO, Texas — The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning against a Waco judge who has refused to officiate weddings for same-sex couples.

The commission reviewed allegations against Judge Dianne Hensley of Precinct 1, Place 1 in Waco Oct. 9.

The commission's findings included Hensley had performed several weddings for opposite-sex couples since Aug. 1, 2016.

Around the same time, Hensley and her staff began sending letters to all same-sex couples asking to be married by the judge that read "I'm sorry, but Judge Hensley has a sincerely held religious belief as a Christian and will not be able to perform any same sex weddings."

At her appearance before the commission, Hensley said she would recuse herself from a case where someone could doubt her impartiality based on her refusal to perform same-sex weddings.

The commission determined the judge should be publicly warned for "casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person's sexual orientation."

