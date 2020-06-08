Waco, Killeen, Belton to receive $749K in coronavirus recovery grants for public housing authorities

The funding was appropriated by Congress in March and came through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

WACO, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that Waco, Killeen and Belton were awarded $748,762 in the second round of federal grants to help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding was appropriated by Congress in March and came through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in Waco, Killeen, and Belton amid this deadly pandemic.”

Total grants per city:

Housing Authority of the City of Waco: $382,632

Housing Authority of the City of Killeen: $20,165

Central Texas Council of Governments: $345,965