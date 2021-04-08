Waco leaders encourage residents to get vaccinated, community members share COVID-19 survival stories

“I did not receive the vaccine because I was cavalier, and I was wrong," said Reverend Danny Reeves of First Baptist Corsicana.

WACO, Texas — In the Waco-McLennan County area the daily infection rate in the past 14 days increased 233%.



That is why city leaders are urging residents to get vaccinated.

At a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Reeves was asked to share his story to help to encourage others to get vaccinated.

"Ten days into my quarantine I realized I was not winning the battle, COVID was,” said Reeves. “I told my family that I needed to go to the hospital."

Karen Hicks is a Waco ISD teacher. She is also a COVID-19 survivor and had to fight for her life.

"You can be diabetic, have high blood pressure, or you can be perfectly healthy. I want to encourage you to go get the vaccine," said Hicks.

McLennan County health officials said over the past two weeks they have seen a 280% increase in the average number of people admitted into hospitals for COVID-19. The number of fatalities reported in July was 125% higher than the month of June. Doctors said they are seeing more young people get infected with the virus.

“This thing spreads like crazy, please get out the house and get your COVID vaccine," said Dr. Jackson Griggs, chief executive officer of the Family Health Center in Waco.

On Wednesday, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne released recent health district data updates in the county. Here are the updates: