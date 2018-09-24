WACO, Texas — Elm Avenue residents in East Waco will have their voices heard Monday on major developments happening in the area.

City Center Waco -- a non-profit organization that brings development to the city -- is working with the local neighborhood association and the Cen-Tex African-American Chamber of Commerce to host a meeting.

The groups want to hear from Elm avenue business owners and residents on how they can actively develop the area without changing the character of the neighborhood.

There are six to seven major projects planned for the Elm Avenue area, including multiple hotels and multi-million dollar sidewalk renovations.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Waco’s multi-purpose facility at 1020 Elm Ave.

© 2018 KCEN