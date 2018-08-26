WACO, TX -- — A Waco little league football team is asking for help from the community.

On Saturday, Waco Youth United had their opening day where the teams and cheerleaders were introduced to the community. Their season starts September 1, but they won't be able to play due to the lack of proper equipment. All summer, parents and coaches raised funds to get the players what they need. Despite those efforts they are still down seventy-five helmets.

“Well of course safety is our number one priority,” said Coach Ashley Royal. “We want to ensure that every child who is registered in our league gets a chance to play, it is vital that they have those helmets by the start of our next season Saturday, September 1,”

Visit this link if you would like to help with helmet cost head.

https://centexpeewee.leagueapps.com/products/1387-helmet-purchases

© 2018 KCEN