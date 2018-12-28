MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County sheriff's deputies arrested 29-year-old James Marvin Fairl of Waco for online solicitation of a minor Thursday.

Officials said Fairl started a conversation online with a Bellmead Police Department detective posing as an underage girl.

Fairl continued the conversation after the detective claimed to be a 14-year-old girl and told the decoy he wanted to engage in sexual acts, according to a BPD press release.

Officials said Fairl said he wanted to meet the decoy, setting a date and time.

While he was not found at the meeting location at the set time, a warrant for online solicitation of a minor (a second degree felony) was issued against Fairl, according to police.

Investigators learned Fairl's location Thursday and soon after took to the McLennan County Jail on the warrant.

