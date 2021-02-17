Waco man charged after reported aggravated robbery during winter storm

He was charged with eight counts of aggravated robbery -- all first-degree felonies -- because there were eight victims inside the store at the time, police said.

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges of aggravated robbery of a Waco business in the midst of the winter storm, according to the Waco Police Department.

After 6 p.m. Tuesday, Waco officers were called to the Play It Again store at 3400 Bosque Blvd. in reference to a robbery in progress. Calls to police indicated there were multiple suspects with guns, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, several of the suspects fled the business, but one of them, later identified as 22-year-old Joquin Green, was apprehended near N. 34th Street and Brook Circle, police said.

Evidence was gathered from the scene, which included cash from the business and an AR-15, police said.

Green was later transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with eight counts of aggravated robbery -- all first-degree felonies -- because there were eight victims inside the store at the time, police said.

"We are thankful that there were no injuries reported and for the incredible response by our officers, who were able to catch this violent criminal," Officer Bynum said in a release.