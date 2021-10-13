Waco man dies after being run over by trailer near Snyder

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened on US 84, four miles north of Snyder.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A Waco man died Monday afternoon when he fell off, then was run over by a trailer he was riding on in Scurry County.

The report said a pickup truck, driven by a Sweetwater man, was towing a flatbed trailer traveling southeast on US 84. The passenger, Aarron D. Voyles, 37, of Waco, was sitting on the trailer, putting up road signs.

Winds caused the signs on the trailer to lift up, causing Voyles to lean back on them to hold them down. Voyles fell off the left side and was run over by the trailer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.