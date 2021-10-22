Waco man dies after overnight shooting

The shooting victim has been identified as 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

WACO, Texas — A Waco man was shot and killed Thursday night in Waco, police said.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 800 block of S. 12th St. where they found the victim, identified as 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

The officers immediately began performing CPR until paramedics could arrive but police said Juarez died at the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned that several people were seen running away from the scene.

Police released no additional details about a possible motive or a suspect description.

If you have any information about the shooting contact the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detective Reyes or you can stay anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357).