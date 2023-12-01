Waco man donates batting cages to La Vega Little League

Cameron Gomez says he hopes he inspires other kids to pay it forward.

WACO, Texas — Cameron Gomez says he loves to help others, especially kids.

With two kids, one boy and girl in the La Vega Little League, he sees the hard working young players chasing a dream.

He recently took it upon himself to give them a tool to help them get better with some brand new batting cages.

"I really just want to make sure that the kids have the tools that they can be successful with their their baseball and softball careers," Gomez said.

Gomez says he hopes this act of kindness sticks with the kids and encourages them to pay it forward later in life.

"I think it's super important for the community to come together at large and, you know, that way the kids know that they always have that support system at home and then in the community as well," he said.

La Vega Little League President Samuel Romero says this is a big opportunity for the kids to get practice in and get support from the community.

"Now the community doesn't have to travel across town to go to the batting cages," Romero said. "They could just come here instead."

He says it's also a welcome reminder that other people in the community care about the kids too. It's more than just the board giving their time to the kids.