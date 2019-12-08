WACO, Texas — A Waco man drove himself home after a fight that left him with multiple gunshot and knife wounds Monday morning, according to the Waco Police Department.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Oscar Areas, was involved in a fight with an acquaintance in the 1300 block of N. 9th St.

Police said the suspect, who was not identified, stabbed Areas with a knife before pulling out a handgun and shooting at Areas as he tried to run away.

Areas suffered two gunshot wounds in his lower torso and knife wounds on his neck, elbow and torso. He was able to get into a vehicle and go to his residence before he was taken to a hospital, police said.

None of Areas' injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: