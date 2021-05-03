Waco man indicted with murder after fatal November shooting

Berry Raydell Freeman was indicted Thursday with the murder of a 33-year-old man in November.

WACO, Texas — *Video attached is from Dec. 12, 2020.

A Waco man was indicted Thursday by a McLennan County Grand Jury on one count of murder in connection to a November shooting.

Berry Raydell Freeman was charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man in November on Dec. 18. Freeman was already in jail on a parole violation when he was charged.

Police said Berry Freeman, 26, shot Bryan Johnson in the head on the evening of Nov. 4 in the 1900 Block of J.J. Flewellen Road.

The U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Task Force arrested Freeman Nov. 10 for a warrant on a parole violation, Waco police said.