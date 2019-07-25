WACO, Texas — The driver of an SUV was killed Thursday afternoon when police said he crossed the center lane on Lakeshore Dr. in Waco and crashed head-on into a church bus.

Mark Vanmartur, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said the bus is from First United Methodist Church at 4901 Cobbs Dr.

Eight people on the bus, including children, were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest with minor injures, Swanton said.

Swanton did not know if all eight were children or if the driver of the van was among those taken to the hospital.

A child who had been in the SUV was up and walking around when an off-duty Waco police officer arrived at the crash site. Swanton said that child also suffered minor injuries.

"When you see the van and you see the other vehicle involved, it's a miracle that anyone was able to walk to an ambulance from this crash," Swanton said.

It is not yet known what caused Vanmartur to cross into oncoming traffic. The investigation is ongoing.

