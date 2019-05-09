WACO, Texas —
A 28-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car Wednesday night on Hawthorne Drive.
Waco officers responded to a shooting around 11:40 p.m. and found the man shot in his neck.
It is believed that two men are responsible for this shooting, said Sgt.Patrick Swanton with Waco police.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment after suffering paralyzing wounds.
The investigation is on-going and no arrests have been made.
