WACO, Texas —

A 28-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car Wednesday night on Hawthorne Drive.

Waco officers responded to a shooting around 11:40 p.m. and found the man shot in his neck.

It is believed that two men are responsible for this shooting, said Sgt.Patrick Swanton with Waco police.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment after suffering paralyzing wounds.

The investigation is on-going and no arrests have been made.

