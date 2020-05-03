WACO, Texas — Waco resident Jose David Monge Villatoro is claiming nearly $1,000,000 after the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand.

Villatoro will take home $924,021.68. He bought the ticket at Lake Air Food Mart at 701 Lake Air Dr. in Waco. This was the second of five top prizes available to be claimed in this game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.95, including break-even prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Three card skimmers found at Temple Exxon, police say

Bell County bats possibly infected with white-nose syndrome, Texas Parks and Wildlife says

Natural gas leak shuts down service to all of Copperas Cove, police say