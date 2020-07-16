Waco Masks for Hope donating money to local non-profits

WACO, Texas — A local Baylor grad started a face mask business in Waco to give back to the community. Suzi Elnaggar, started Waco Masks for Hope after she ordered some for her and her husband online, but they turned out to be too small. "If you get a mask that's just pretty and doesn't fit, it's not helpful and so I want them to be both helpful and attractive to look at," Elnaggar said. Her grandmother Jo Brand, an avid sewer began making them while in self-quarantine to donate to a local hospital. "I get on the phone with my grandma and say can you teach me how to make these?" Elnaggar remembers. That's where she got the idea to make masks herself and sell them to donate the money to non-profits in Waco impacted by the pandemic, like Mission Waco , Family Abuse Center , and the Cen-Tex Minority Business Equity Fund .

"If you're in a good place, try to pay it forward," Elnaggar said, "and that has been the thing that has meant the most to me."



Her message to the community is to give any way you can by using your talents.



"My ability to sew cane from spending time with my grandma and she really had a heart to be donating and serving others," Elnaggar added.



She said she found something she truly enjoys and a way to give back. Now her goal is to transition into other fabric items once the pandemic is over to continue to raise money for local non-profits.



So far Elnaggar said she has raised about $1,200 with Waco Masks for Hope by selling more than 600 masks and donating about 200.



Waco Masks for Hope is looking for people to help sew. If you are interested in purchasing a mask or becoming a sewer, email wacomasksforhope@gmail.com