WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Department continued its crackdown on organizations involved in human trafficking, raiding the Sun Orchid Spa on Waco Dr. and arresting its owner.

Deputies raided the spa and an apartment on the 500 block of Sanger Aug. 23.

Two women were found inside the apartment, according to investigators. Neither woman spoke English, and they are not facing charges.

Deputies say $42,000 in cash was also found during the raids.

Investigators allege customers of the spa were paying for sex, not just massages.

56-year-old Renquan Cheng, the owner of Sun Orchid Spa, is charged with engaging in organized crime related to human trafficking.

Several massage parlors in the city have recently been shut down under similar circumstances with both employees and owners facing similar charges. A restaurant on North Valley Mills Drive, The Vegas Buffet, was also raided and shut down during an investigation into human trafficking.

