WACO — The McLennan County Sheriff's Department continued its crackdown on organizations involved in human trafficking Thursday by raiding Sun Orchid Spa on Waco Drive and arresting its owner.

Deputies raided the spa and an apartment on the 500 block of Sanger at the same time. Two women were found inside the apartment, according to investigators. Neither spoke English and they are not facing charges. Deputies say $42,000 in cash was also found during the raids. Investigators allege that customers of the spa were paying for sex, not just massages.

56-year-old Renquan Cheng, the owner of Sun Orchid Spa, is being charged with engaging in organized crime related to human trafficking.

Several massage parlors in the city have recently been shut down under similar circumstances, with both employees and owners facing similar charges. A restaurant on North Valley Mills Drive, The Vegas Buffet, was also raided and shut down during an investigation into human trafficking.

