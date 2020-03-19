WACO, Texas — Mayor Kyle Deaver is hosting a press conference on the steps of the Waco Convention Center to provide an update on the recent developments to the City of Waco’s COVID-ID response.

In keeping with CDC recommendations, the City of Waco asks that minimum staff be in attendance and respect the suggested social distancing and personal contact measures that are in place across the country.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Bell County issues public state of disaster in response to coronavirus threat

Waco-McLennan County Health District confirms six COVID-19 cases

Waco mayor declares local state of disaster, closes all bars, theaters, large social gatherings