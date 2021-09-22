Waco Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember resigns from City Council

Hector Sabido was elected in May 2019 and again in May 2021 to represent Waco Council District No. 2. The City Council will select an appointment to fill his role.

Waco City Councilmember for District 2 and Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido resigned from the Waco City Council Tuesday, according to the city.

There will be a presentation to the City Council at the Work Session on Oct. 5, 2021 to discuss the application and appointment process, as well as go over desired qualifications. These will be available to the public on Oct. 6 and posted here.

Residents of District No. 2 who meet the qualifications can submit their applications to the city's secretary starting Oct. 6.