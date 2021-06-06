Waco to host MCC Highlanders baseball championship celebration June 8

The celebration will be at The Backyard in Waco from 5:30-7 p.m.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will celebrate the McLennan Community College Highlander baseball team for becoming the 2021 JUCO World Series Champions.

The celebration will be held at The Backyard, 511 S. 8th Street in Waco, on June 8.

The Highlanders ended the season on a 23-game winning streak, including five wins at the tournament to claim the national title. This marks he program's first title since 1983.