Waco to host MCC Highlanders baseball championship celebration June 8

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will celebrate the McLennan Community College Highlander baseball team for becoming the 2021 JUCO World Series Champions.
The celebration will be held at The Backyard, 511 S. 8th Street in Waco, on June 8.
The Highlanders ended the season on a 23-game winning streak, including five wins at the tournament to claim the national title. This marks he program's first title since 1983.
The event will be come-and-go from 5:30-7 p.m. with the team arriving shortly before 6 p.m., according to a release from the city. A brief program will follow after the team arrives.