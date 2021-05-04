Waco-McLennan County health district holding evening vaccination clinics

The evening clinics will be on Thursdays in May from 2-7 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the evening starting May 6 and continuing every Thursday in May.

The clinics will be held from 2-7 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center and are open to people 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be made online through the public health district's vaccination website. Appointments can also be made over the phone at 254-750-1890.

"Vaccines are the most important weapon in the battle against COVID-19," the health district said in a release. "By protecting yourself from COVID-19 today, you can safely enjoy time with your family and friends all summer long."

Here are the times and dates for vaccination clinics in May: