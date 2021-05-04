Waco-McLennan County health district holding evening vaccination clinics

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the evening starting May 6 and continuing every Thursday in May.
The clinics will be held from 2-7 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center and are open to people 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be made online through the public health district's vaccination website. Appointments can also be made over the phone at 254-750-1890.
"Vaccines are the most important weapon in the battle against COVID-19," the health district said in a release. "By protecting yourself from COVID-19 today, you can safely enjoy time with your family and friends all summer long."
Here are the times and dates for vaccination clinics in May:
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna)
- Thursday: 2-7 p.m. (Moderna)
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna)
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Johnson and Johnson)