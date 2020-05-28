MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County and Waco officials are set to give their latest update on the area's coronavirus pandemic response May 28 at 11 a.m.

This is a weekly update where officials give an update on the most recent number of cases, how the area is handling the reopening of local businesses and answer questions asked by the public and media partners.

According to Dr. Jackson Griggs, rate of infection is going up in Texas and is the fifth highest in the nation right now.

Griggs said 14 cases remain active and 51 are being actively monitored.

The three state-sponsored mobile testing sites did not return any new cases, according to Mayor Kyle Deaver. The one positive case that came up from the mobile testing sites was a previously-diagnosed healthcare worker who wanted to know if they were still coronvirus-positive or not so they could return to work.

If contact tracing of a virus patient reveals that there was significant exposure to others, a public announcement will be made to alert those who may have been exposed.

Waco does not believe residents can hold garage, estate sales yet as Gov. Greg Abbott has not issued any guidance on how or when those sales can resume.

Dr. Griggs said asymptomatic spreaders are those who are not vulnerable to the virus, and do not necessarily from part of the eldery, immuno-compromised population.