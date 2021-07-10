Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to host 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The free clinics will happen at different locations around the county between Monday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 16.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinics held Oct. 11-16. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available online to schedule an appointment.

Certain groups can now receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose, the health district said. Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The health district said those looking to get a third dose or booster shot need to bring their vaccination card to verify the date.

Here are the dates and locations of the upcoming clinics:

Monday, Oct. 11

Briar Construction, 1053 Industrial Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Texas MCC at Clay, 1601 Clay Ave., from 2-5 p.m.

Connally High School, 901 N. Lacy Drive in Lacy Lakeview, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 TX-340 Loop, from 4:30-7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

New Horizon Baptist Church, 2360 S. 3rd St., from 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, from 12-6 p.m.

Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center, 1 Leopard Lane in Lorena, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Thursday, Oct. 14

McLennan Community College MAC Commons Area, 1400 College Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Lee Lockwood Library drive-through clinic, 2801 W. Waco Drive, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, from 5-7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, Oct. 16