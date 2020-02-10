Waco middle school to close for a week after positive COVID-19 test

G.W. Carver Middle School will move to all remote learning through Oct. 12.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District announced Friday that G.W. Carver Middle School would close campus at 1 p.m. due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The district said the school will move to all remote learning until Oct. 13.

“Late yesterday (Thursday), we learned that an individual, who has been on campus at Carver Middle School, tested positive for COVID-19," a message to parents and staff said. "While this is only the second person at our campus to test positive since the start of the school year, a significant number of students and employees were in close contact with that person and will have to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with that individual. We made the decision to close the campus and shift to fully remote instruction next week because of the number of employees who will be out."

The district said it would follow the normal dismissal procedures and buses would run their regular routes starting at 1 p.m. They asked parents to pick up students as close to 1 p.m. as possible.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District," the message said. "All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction."

All students who were in the school Friday were given a Chromebook to take home. Any students who did not have internet at home were given a mobile hotspot.