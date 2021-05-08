Waco mother helps build her own home with Habitat for Humanity

Selene Zuniga is just a few months away from living in her own home that she is literally helping build with her own hands.

WACO, Texas — Several dozen volunteers from Waco banks met local mother Selene Zuniga Saturday morning to help Zuniga start construction on her own home.

Created by Waco Habitat for Humanity, the Bankers Build 2021 was a project four months in the making.

Waco Habitat for Humanity CEO John Alexander said they had been fundraising and gathering volunteers since the start of the year. Alexander said 11 local banks and the Cooper Foundation came together to fund the home.

Zuniga had been waiting two years for this day.

"This is a long process," Alexander said, "She finished a series of 10 homeowner education classes. She has to put in over 300 sweat equity hours, and she is going to far exceed that."

Zuniga said she could not wait to get the project started.

"I can't express how happy I am. How excited... There are a lot of emotions," Zuniga said. "Every time I see this, I just see myself here. I'm just ready to move in."

Zuniga said she had been living with her mother with her 2-year-old and 9-year-old children. She said her older son still can't believe he will soon have his own space.

"I just think of my kids. My oldest one, when I told him, he was crying," Zuniga said. "He was like 'Oh mom, I'm going to have my own room!'"

Zuniga said she was also thankful for the family of other Habitat for Humanity members she had met over the last couple of years that took this journey with her.

"I'm just glad that they are here today helping me with my house," Zuniga said. "Evon, my friend Fred, all of them.... For them to be here with me, I feel so blessed."

Habitat for Humanity sells the home to the buyer at a zero interest mortgage to make things easier for families.