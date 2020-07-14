Waco Municipal Court is closed due to COVID-19 for 14-days

The employee tested positive for the virus over the weekend

WACO, Texas — The Waco Municipal Court is closed for the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. Judge Christopher Taylor elected to close the facility for 14-days in order for other employees who may have been exposed to quarantine.

The City of Waco said it's important to take these steps to protect everyone even though masks have been required inside for all staff and citizens.

The Waco Fire Department is disinfecting the entire facility. All business with the Court can be conducted online or by using the safe drop box located on site. It is the same procedure in place when the Court was under the Shelter in Place Order.

For more information, you can visit the court online or send an email to citycourt@wacotx.gov.