Waco neighbors concerned after multiple dogs have been poisoned

Russell Issac Jr., a Waco resident, told 6 News at least four dogs have been poisoned on Proctor Ave. in Waco over the span of just six months

WACO, Texas — Russell Issac Jr., a Waco resident, told 6 News at least four dogs have been poisoned on Proctor Ave. in Waco over the span of just six months. Now he wants all pet owners in the area to be on the lookout for whoever is responsible.

Issac's 7-month-old Great Pyrenees Shepherd mix, Harley, started acting strange two days before Thanksgiving. The next day, Harley started to cough up a greenish liquid. Thanksgiving morning she was dead.

Issac said he reached out to local veterinarians to find out what had happened to his puppy, but no one would answer the phone on Thanksgiving. He said she stays either inside or in the front yard, where nothing dangerous should be in reach. Issac said there was only one explanation.

“Nobody is doing anything. There is a rash of dog killings on this street and nobody seems to give a damn,” Issac said.

Harley was not the first dog neighbors believed to be poisoned in the area. Across the street, just one house down, Tony Snow said one of his dogs was killed around three months ago. Snow said a technician did an autopsy of the dog and found a chemical also found in antifreeze. He said they found some sort of birdseed in the dog’s stomach, which was used to deliver the poison.

“They made a poison ball and threw it to him. That’s how I’m taking it,” Snow said. “He ate it and it killed him.

Issac said other dogs died in the neighborhood as well. He said a family a few houses down had two dogs poisoned 6 months ago, and the family had since moved. He had heard of others being poisoned even earlier.

Issac reached out to the Waco Police Department last week. He said he was referred to animal control by the police department, but then animal control said it was the police that would have to start a criminal case.

Issac told 6 News Waco PD came out to his home to take that report Wednesday afternoon.