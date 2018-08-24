WACO, TX — A Waco officer was awarded the Life Saving Award for rescuing a toddler who was trapped in a car the child's father tried to set on fire in April.

14-year MCC officer Paul Serrano noticed the toddler strapped in car seat in the back of smoking vehicle parked in an empty parking lot the MCC campus.

The child's father was found in the trunk where he had attempted to start the fire.

"That's what we're trained to do," Serrano said. "I believe any police officer ni the city of Waco, in the state of Texas, nationwide would've done what I did."

Chief Ryan Holy thanked Serrano for his dedication to public safety.

© 2018 KCEN