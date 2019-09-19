WACO, Texas — A Waco mother and her daughter got an unexpected ride to school Thursday morning.

Shemecas Shanta Mabry posted a video to Facebook explaining how her tire had blow out while she was on her way to drop her daughter off at school.

She said she had about 30 minutes to get her little girl to school when officer John Rozyskie, who has been with the Waco Police Department for 29 years, saw the pair stranded and offered them a ride.

Rozyskie set the child's car seat up in the back of his patrol car before buckling her in.

Mabry rode with them to keep her daughter comfortable and said she was grateful for the officer's help.

"This police man saw me and stopped to help me, to take my baby to school," Mabry said in the video. "He did not have to do that."

