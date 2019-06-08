WACO, Texas — A Waco officer is being praised across social media after a video showing her jumping rope with a group of girls starting making its rounds on the internet.

The video of officer Myana Johnson only lasted a few moments, but it was long enough to capture the hearts of viewers across the country.

Johnson has been with the Waco Police Department for seven years. She said interacting with the community, especially children, is by far her favorite part of the job.

"When you plant those seeds of just something good, something like jump roping or giving a sticker or high fives, that helps to plant the seeds because we have to come together as a community," Johnson said. "Just little things like that helps your garden flourish."

This wasn't the first seed Johnson has planted.

She's thrown a surprise party for a boy, carried out clean up projects with kids and has sworn in kids as junior officers.

When she saw the group of girls playing at Hood Park over the weekend, she decided to jump in too.

"They were very entertained by it," Johnson said. "A couple kids tried to cut me in line but it's all good. I hope it helps them in their future because they are our future. I hope they come to the understanding that we're just here to help."

After a weekend of tragedy across the country following the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio, Johnson said she hopes the happy exchange can offer a moment of relief.

She hopes it can be a bit of good news in a sea of bad.

"I think the video was 23 seconds. If they forget, for 23 seconds, the cruelty and evilness that sometimes plagues us in waves...if we can have a part in that, that's what we're here for," Johnson said.

She said she works hard at community policing so children can grow up knowing they can trust police and count on them when they need help.

She said bridging the gap doesn't happen overnight, but everyone .. everywhere can do a little everyday to get there.

"If everyone takes a part in that-- not just law enforcement, not just community leaders-- but just everyone parents, the mailman, anyone, you really make that contribution and it really makes a difference," Johnson said.

