WACO — UPDATE: A grand jury has made delivered indictments to two suspects. Dravodric Johnson has been indicted of nine counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of evading arrest. Donzavier Thompson was indicted of theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.

Three people have been arrested, one suspect is at large and several others are injured after a police chase on Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Waco Police officers recognized a stolen pickup near 26th Street and Colcord Avenue. The drivers took off which led officers to pursue them.

The chase went into a north Waco neighborhood near 7th and Garland. Authorities said at least four suspects then ran from the truck. Two suspects were quickly arrested. Police said they were Donzavier Jamar Thompson, 23, and a 15-year-old girl whose name was not released due to her age. Both were from Waco. They have each been charged with a count of Theft-Stolen Vehicle.

On the left is Dravodric Bronshae Johnson, the third suspect arrested. On the right is one of the first suspects arrested: Donzavier Jamar Thompson. Thompason was caught with a 15-year-old girl whose name was not released because she was a juvenile.

A third suspect hid from officers and then attempted to rob a citizen of his vehicle while he was leaving his home. The two became involved in a fight which attracted the attention of officers in the area. As officers were running to help, the suspect gained control of the victim's truck and drove off, dragging the victim with him.

The suspect then attempted to run over nine officers and one Crime Scene Technician. The suspect also hit two police vehicles. Several officers fired shots at the truck in an attempt to stop the danger. The suspect was not hit.

There were several officers who received minor injuries. The stolen car victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The stolen truck eventually became disabled and the suspect ran away from the scene. Authorities said he was quickly apprehended.

Patrick Swanton, Waco PD PIO, reported that the suspect is facing nine counts of aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of aggravated robbery.

This suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Dravodric Bronshae Johnson. He was booked into the McLennan County jail.

Police are searching for a fourth suspect.

