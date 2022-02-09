x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Waco officials hold joint news conference over 'multi-agency operation'

Little information is known about what will be announced at the news conference set to happen today at 2 p.m.
Credit: andranik123 - stock.adobe.com

WACO, Texas — A joint news conference will take place with Waco officials today at 2 p.m. 

Little information is known about what will be discussed at the conference. However, officials say it is to announce the result of  "a multi-agency operation", according to a press release.

The news conference will take place at the Mclennan County Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Rd. 

Currently, the following leaders are expected to participate:

  • Texas Department of Public Safety Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder   
  • Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Garmon   
  • BATFE RAC Brian Garner 
  • Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams   
  • McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara    
  • Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble    
  • Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian

  • Waco TAG Administrator James Bonewitz

Since the event is not open to the public, 6 News will keep you updated on more information as it is received.

   

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Black History Month | Killeen recognizes Black History Month