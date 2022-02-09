Waco officials hold joint news conference over 'multi-agency operation'

WACO, Texas — A joint news conference will take place with Waco officials today at 2 p.m.
Little information is known about what will be discussed at the conference. However, officials say it is to announce the result of "a multi-agency operation", according to a press release.
The news conference will take place at the Mclennan County Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Rd.
Currently, the following leaders are expected to participate:
- Texas Department of Public Safety Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder
- Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Garmon
- BATFE RAC Brian Garner
- Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams
- McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara
- Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble
- Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian
Waco TAG Administrator James Bonewitz
Since the event is not open to the public, 6 News will keep you updated on more information as it is received.