Waco officials hold joint news conference over 'multi-agency operation'

Little information is known about what will be announced at the news conference set to happen today at 2 p.m.

WACO, Texas — A joint news conference will take place with Waco officials today at 2 p.m.

Little information is known about what will be discussed at the conference. However, officials say it is to announce the result of "a multi-agency operation", according to a press release.

The news conference will take place at the Mclennan County Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Rd.

Currently, the following leaders are expected to participate:

Texas Department of Public Safety Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Garmon

BATFE RAC Brian Garner

Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian

Waco TAG Administrator James Bonewitz

Since the event is not open to the public, 6 News will keep you updated on more information as it is received.