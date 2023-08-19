One dead in motorcycle crash near Highway 84, Waco PD says

According to police, the person's identity will be released at a later date.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department announced that one person died in a motorcycle accident near Highway 84 on Saturday, Aug. 19.

According to police, officers responded to the crash at about 11:06 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers discovered that a motorcyclist had been weaving in and out of traffic when they lost control and collided with a guardrail in the 5700 block of Franklin Avenue.

According to police, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waco PD says detectives are working to identify the motorcyclist and their name will be released at a later time.

The Woodway Public Safety Department provided updates on social media regarding eastbound lane closures on Highway 84. According to their Facebook page, all lanes have been reopened.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

