The City of Waco opens cooling centers amidst record heat concerns

Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open a cooling center starting July 7 throughout the weekend, according to the city.
July 7 through July 9
City of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
July 10
Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
12:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm
Cold bottles of water and chairs will also be provided at the following locations.
