The City of Waco opens cooling centers amidst record heat concerns

Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments from our sister station KHOU on heat exhaustion.

Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open a cooling center starting July 7 throughout the weekend, according to the city.

July 7 through July 9

City of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

July 10

Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm

Cold bottles of water and chairs will also be provided at the following locations.