Waco organization awards scholarships in honor of domestic violence victim

The Forever Young Scholarship Fund gave out two scholarships on Saturday in honor of Sakyra Young.

WACO, Texas — The family of Sakyra Young awarded two high school seniors $500 scholarships in honor of the late shooting victim. Today would have been her 22nd birthday.

Young died in August 2020 after being shot by her boyfriend. This fund has been set up to help students go to college that will keep the legacy of Young alive.

Khloe Turnbull and Trent Freeman are the first two seniors to receive the scholarship.

Turnbull is a cheerleader at Waco High School, something she and Young shared. She wants to become a physician's assistant after graduating from college.

Freeman has decided to go to McMurry State where he will be a student and collegiate coach at the same time.

“It just helps me for my future, for my future kids, for my parents and take a burden off of them," Freeman said. "I just want to thank everyone, everyone who helped me and helped me for my future.”

Turnbull also thanked the organization for the scholarship.

“I want to say thank you for picking me for this scholarship and just thinking about me with everything that is going on in your life," Turnbull said.

These two students were chosen because of their grades and excellent community service. They were selected by a panel that included Young's mother, Latoya Wells.

"I just wanted to raise more awareness for domestic violence," she said. "Even thought it was my daughter it happened to, as her parent I felt like it happened to me because I hurt for her."

She wants the recipients to reach their goals and to never lower their standards. She wants them to love themselves in life and not hold them back.