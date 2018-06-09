WACO, Texa — According to the American Diabetes Association millions of people around the world live with diabetes or know someone living with diabetes.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Waco on Thursday hosted a fiesta at Dr. Pepper Museum to bring families together who are fighting the disease and to help them understand they are not alone.

With type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin. The body breaks down the carbohydrates you eat into blood glucose-- also called blood sugar-- which it uses for energy. Insulin is a hormone that the body needs to get glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the body.

JDFR says their goal is to one day find a cure. They say that type 1 diabetes occurs at every age, in people of every race and of every shape and size.

Baylor Women’s Basketball player Lauren Cox said she has been living with the disease since she was 7 years old. She said as an athlete, it is hard because she has to test her blood sugar every hour and keep it in a good range, especially on game days because it could affect how she plays.

Cox said at one point, she started to feel isolated until she began to surround herself with more people who have type 1 diabetes. Cox said she is involved with the JDRF and she thinks others with the disease should get involved too.

“That walk I went to, it kind of just gives you a sense of belonging,” Cox said. “When I was first diagnosed I thought I was alone. I was kind of embarrassed by it, but going to that walk and being a part of different organizations, it just gave me a sense of belonging and I think that is very important for kids with diabetes.”

© 2018 KCEN