Waco park splashpads are now on!

WACO, Texas — Warmer weather throughout the area means more opportunities for outdoor fun! Waco Parks and Recreation announced that the city's six splashpads have been turned on.

Hours of operation remain limited right now, but the parks and recreation department said the hours will be extended once the school year ends and summer begins.

For now the hours of operation for the splash pads are: