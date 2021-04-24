Waco park splashpads are now on!

WACO, Texas — Warmer weather throughout the area means more opportunities for outdoor fun! Waco Parks and Recreation announced that the city's six splashpads have been turned on.
Hours of operation remain limited right now, but the parks and recreation department said the hours will be extended once the school year ends and summer begins.
For now the hours of operation for the splash pads are:
- Dewey Park, open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Pecan Bottom Park (in Cameron Park), open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Chapel Park, open Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kendrick Park, open Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Mountainview Park, open Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Oscar DuConge Park, open Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.