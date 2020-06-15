WACO, Texas — The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department continues the phased reopening of facilities and services, with public safety concerns being a high priority, according to The City of Waco.

Although programs and recreation activities will reopen, there are modifications that have been made. Staff will implement measures to protect facility visitors and program participants.

The latest updates to The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department are as follows:

Community Centers

Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers reopen to the public Monday with social distancing measures in place. The centers will be open from:

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Access to certain areas of the centers and the availability of community classes and meetings may be limited as the department continues to abide by the health protocols from the Department of State Health Services.

Facilities and Amenities

The following amenities are now accessible to the public, with social distancing measures and sanitization protocols in place:

Gymnasium (for practices and classes)

Fitness equipment

Computer lab

Meeting rooms

The following amenities will remain closed until further notice:

Locker rooms, game rooms and dance rooms

Common spaces and seating areas

No open play in the gym, including basketball and pickleball games

The Harrison Center and Sul Ross Center will remain closed to senior programming until further notice.

Riverbend Park and Sports Games

Beginning Monday, organized sports games and competitions can resume on city property and city facilities.

The Riverbend Park baseball/softball complex reopens Monday for practices and tournaments.

For a complete list of new protocols in place at Riverbend Park for teams, sports organizations, game hosts and spectators, visit The City of Waco website.

Teams, sports organizations, game hosts and spectators should follow public safety protocols and social distancing guidelines that are in place from the State of Texas, according to The City of Waco.

Waco Mammoth National Monument

In conjunction with the National Park Service, the Waco Mammoth National Monument has implemented a phased return approach and has opened its trail system, picnic area and restrooms. Hands-free, outdoor interpretative stations are also available for visitors. There is currently no admission fee to enter the park.

Dig shelter tours have been temporarily suspended, and park buildings remain closed at this time.

