Waco Parks and Recreation brings back Wild Wednesdays

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco Parks and Recreation department announces that its guided hiking program, Wild Wednesdays, has made its return, beginning Wednesday, March 22.

The department says this program is completely free, open to everyone and those who come to the first hike will get a special gift.

It's also noted that hikers should meet no later than 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Redwood Shelter located at 2300 Cameron Park Dr.

Each hike is said to last around an hour, so bringing water and appropriate hiking shoes is heavily encouraged.

For more information and updates on Wild Wednesdays, visit here.

