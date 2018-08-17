As millions mourned the loss of the Aretha franklin Thursday, the same emotion was being felt throughout central Texas.

Franklin, 76, died from advanced pancreatic cancer in her hometown of Detroit Aug. 16. Throughout the day, tributes were played across local radio stations, and a Waco pastor remembered how her powerful vocals moved him.

Carlton Stimpson, pastor of Open Door Church of God in Christ in Waco, said he was motivated when he first heard Franklin's song Respect.

"Growing up black in a poor neighborhood in south Dallas, when you heard a song like that there was just something special," Stimpson said.

Stimpson is also the host of Sunday Morning Gospel Inspiration on 94.5 the Beat. He said the undisputed Queen of Soul is also a gospel legend.

"Precious Lord take my hand," Stimpson said. "She was very inspirational. Not only in the church, but in the secular society. She truly was a queen."

Stimpson said Franklin’s music has always been a part of his life.

"It’s just like she's always been there,” Stimpson said. “From a child until now, even though she's gone. Her music will still linger on."

Aug. 16 is a day the world will remember the Queen of Soul and the King of Rock and Roll. It was on the same day in 1977 that Elvis Presley passed away.

