Service Opportunity | Waco PD asks for volunteers to help serve victims and their families

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department's Victim Services Unit is looking for volunteers to help serve victims and their families all over McLennan County. After graduation from a training academy held by the Waco PD, you are able to assist with responding to crime scenes and work out in the field.

To get started, the academy will be held from February 15 - February 24 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at the police department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is designed to educate new volunteers on the topics of death notifications, homicides, suicides, sexual assaults, robberies, family violence and officer injuries.

The academy is a total of 35 hours of training and includes one ride along with a Waco police officer.

Credit for internship hours with completion f the 35-hour academy and required hours of the internship can also be given.

Applications for the training academy are due by February 5. Applicants must have a clear criminal history in their background. This is a volunteer service only and a great way to give back to those that need it.

This is a great way for people to serve others in their community in their time of need. The Waco PD Victim Services Division serves the entire McLennan County area and all law enforcement agencies in that area.