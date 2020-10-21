Waco PD asks public to help solve crimes with new video initiative

The Waco PD has asked locals to tell them where their home cameras are and how they can be contacted. Other departments have started similar programs.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department and other police departments in Central Texas have asked locals to sign up for a program to help stop community crime with their home camera systems.

When crimes happen in a neighborhood, officers have typically had to go door to door to look for witnesses and camera systems that could provide critical evidence. Now the department has created a spreadsheet of cameras across the city to make that process faster and solve crimes more quickly.

Citizens who are willing to help just need to provide basic information about their location and what their cameras can see, as well as a good contact number. Signing up does not give police any right to citizen video systems but instead lets the department know what citizens are able and willing to help by voluntarily sharing video.

Waco PD Officer Garen Bynum told 6 News that photos and videos provided by the public can often be the key to getting cases solved.

"A lot of times it can be the difference between being able to actually solve the case and identify the suspect and not being able to do that. So it's vitally important that we have video footage like this," Bynum said.

