Waco Police award 3 men for stopping suspected armed robber from escaping

After hearing about an armed robbery on S. 18th Street, the three men chased the suspected armed robber and caught him for police.

WACO, Texas — Three men in were awarded for their bravery by the Waco Police Department on Friday after they helped catch an armed robbery suspect last year.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Waco PD got a call about a robbery that happened in the 600 block of S. 18th Street. While police were on their way, the three men also heard what happened, police said.

While at a business nearby where the robbery took place, the three men found the suspect and began to chase him for several blocks where they eventually captured him near the intersection of S. 20th Street and Clay Avenue, police said.

"These three men showed incredible bravery and poise while they chased after they suspect of this armed robbery and we’re not only able to catch him but we’re also able to return the cash that had been taken from the female victim," according to a Waco PD Facebook post.

Because of their bravery, the three received the Citizens Certificate of Merit by the police department.

"Great job men and thank you for your dedication and service to our community," Waco PD wrote.