The Waco Police Department recovered a car with a dead body inside from the Brazos River Saturday Morning.

According to police, a jogger noticed damage to a railing near University Parks Drive and Webster. Police investigated and later the the Waco Fire Department came in to scan the river with sonar. A dive team from Morgan's Point also provided assistance.

The sonar confirmed a vehicle was in the river. When police pulled it out, they found the body of 38-year-old male inside. Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

